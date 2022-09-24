Community Grant Recipients Announced From The District Of Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka launched the 2022 Muskoka Community Grant Program in May of this year, offering grant opportunities through the Pay it Forward (PIF) Grant Program and Community Enhancement (CE) Fund.

Grant applications were evaluated by the Community Grants Staff Review Committee. The Staff Review Committee recommended them to the Commissioner of Community and Planning Services for approval and grants were awarded in August 2022.

2022 Muskoka Community Grant Program recipients have now been announced. To view the complete listing and to learn more about how these grants support our community, visit our online engagement platform at www.EngageMuskoka.ca and click on the 2022 Community Grant Program project page.

Pay It Forward (PIF) Grants have been available since 2012. These grants offer up to $2,500 to grassroots community groups. Grants are awarded for projects that fulfill one or more of PIF’s strategic goals, such as:

Supporting a healthy, vibrant community

Building community capacity and leadership

Creatively problem solve to fill a community need

Fostering volunteerism and encouraging community engagement

Details on recipients and their projects can be found on 2022 Community Grant Program project page.

Community Enhancement (CE) Grants have been available since 2020. These grants offer up to $10,000 to non-profit organizations. Grants are awarded for projects that address one or more of the CE grants’ strategic needs, such as:

Poverty reduction

Food security

Housing and living conditions

Education and training opportunities

Volunteer and job development

Citizen engagement

Details on recipients and their projects can be found on 2022 Community Grant Program project page