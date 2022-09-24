COVID Outbreak Confirmed On RVH’s Adult Mental Health Inpatient Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s Adult Mental Health inpatient unit.

Five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit. The remaining patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures, contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff. There are no admissions or transfers from the unit and visitors are not permitted.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on the unit,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.