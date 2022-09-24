OPP Looking For Witnesses After Fail To Remain Collision In Midland

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public identifying a vehicle that failed to remain after striking a pedestrian around 10:25 p.m. September 18, 2022.

Officers responded to a reported scene just south on William Street from the intersection of William and Elizabeth Streets, Midland.

Members of the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended to triage a 44-year-old female who had been struck by what scene evidence and information indicates as a southbound dark coloured pick up truck with a loud exhaust with damage to the front right headlight assembly.

The injured pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to a Toronto area hospital for further medical treatment.

Anyone having knowledge of this suspect vehicle and/or occupants or possibly dash cam / residential video of this crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.