Simcoe Muskoka Went The Distance For Youth Mental Health

This past weekend, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) teamed up with RBC to raise funds for child and youth emergency mental health services at RVH.

For the first time ever, the Simcoe Muskoka region was chosen to host one of 35 virtual races held around the globe, for RBC Race for the Kids. The region stepped up for our kids, with hundreds of people either walking or running in support, and raising over $150,000.

“RVH is thrilled to have been selected as a beneficiary of this global event for 2021,” says Janice Skot, RVH president & CEO. “RBC has been such a tremendous supporter of patient care at RVH over the years and this is just one more example of its incredible commitment to our community. These funds will have a direct impact on the thousands of young people in our region who experience a mental health crisis.”

Funds raised from RBC Race for the Kids in Simcoe Muskoka will support a customized space that is private and calming with direct and immediate access to staff who specialize in managing the care of those coming to RVH’s Emergency Department with a mental health crisis.

“It’s truly inspiring to have so many families, sports teams, colleagues and friends come together virtually to ensure youth get the mental health support they need. It’s clear. Youth mental health is a cause that’s close to our hearts,” said Marjolaine Hudon, regional president, Personal and Commercial Banking at RBC and Race Chair. “A huge thank you to the healthcare team at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre who work with youth in our community every day and ensure they get access to the help they need.”