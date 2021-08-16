RBC Race For The Kids Supports Youth Mental Health At RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is teaming up with RBC to go the distance for child and youth mental health as part of RBC Race for the Kids.

The Simcoe Muskoka region has been chosen to host one of 17 virtual races held around the globe the weekend of October 16 and 17. Supporters can sign up as of August 16 to walk or run and help raise funds for this important initiative.

“RVH is thrilled to have been selected as a race partner in 2021. Funds raised will support a confidential, calming space with direct access to specialized caregivers – outside the walls of our busy Emergency Department – for young patients experiencing a mental health crisis. This is needed more than ever,” explains Martha Cope, Operations Director for RVH’s Mental Health and Addictions Program. “During the last 16 months of this pandemic, the number of young people in crisis has climbed, at times, up to four times higher than usual.”

No matter where you live, you can pledge to participate in the race, raising funds to expand RVH’s mental health services. Registration is free. Participants can choose from one of the following distances: 1km, 3km, 5km, 10km, 15km and are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 individually or $250 per team.

“When a young person is struggling, it’s heartbreaking. You want them to get the help need. That’s why RBC is a strong supporter of youth mental health programs and the work of organizations like RVH,” says Marjolaine Hudon, RBC Regional President for Ontario North and East. “This race with our newest healthcare partner RVH builds on our commitment to supporting youth as they prepare for their future. A huge thank you to RVH for the work its team does every day to support youth and their families during the COVID 19 pandemic, and beyond.”

For more information on how to participate in this year’s virtual RBC Race for the Kids in support of RVH child and youth mental health services, please visit RBCRaceforthekidsRVH.ca

RVH is grateful to its RBC Race for the Kids sponsors which includes participant champion sponsor National Training Rinks (NTR) and promotional sponsors Rock 95, Kool FM and Barrie 360.