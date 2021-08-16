Huntsville Welcomes IRONMAN Muskoka 70.3

In consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and within the parameters of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, the Town of Huntsville is pleased to be welcoming the 13th Annual Subaru IRONMAN Muskoka 70.3 event to our community on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

“On behalf of our community, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to the participants and organizers of IRONMAN Muskoka,” notes Mayor Karin Terziano.

“Trisport Events is very excited to return to Huntsville and the Muskoka Region for the 13th edition of the Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka Triathlon. Athletes are thrilled to return to in person events and have the opportunity to test their skills in this world class triathlon destination. We encourage the community to come out and support these athletes and help them realize their dreams of crossing the finish line,” says Nick Stoehr, Race Director.

After a year and a half of restrictions due to Covid-19, Huntsville is thrilled to welcome the return of international events such as this, and would like to remind the community and participants to practice Covid-19 safety protocols throughout the summer and during race weekend.

“As our community celebrates the return of sporting events, it is very important that we all do our part to help stop the spread of Covid-19. While we come together this summer to participate, volunteer and cheer at the event, please remember to practice the Covid-19 safety measures that keep us all safe,” notes Mayor Karin Terziano.

Subaru IRONMAN Muskoka 70.3 events will commence on Thursday August 26, 2021 and continue until race day on Sunday August 29, 2021. Residents and businesses in the downtown core, near the Canada Summit Centre and along designated race routes are advised they will see an increase in traffic congestion on race weekend and road closures during the event.

On August 29th there will be a full road closure of Brunel Road from Veteran’s Way to North Mary Lake Road from 10:30am to 2:30pm for the running event. Local traffic will be permitted on North Mary Lake Road which will be partially closed from Brunel Road to Sam English Road during this time.

Additionally, on August 29th motorists are advised to exercise caution along Brunel Road south of North Mary Lake Road to Hwy 117 and Hwy 117 East to Dorset, as these roadways will be partially closed to traffic during the bike event from 8:00am – 2:30pm.

The community is encouraged to review the race course along Brunel, North Mary Lake Road and Hwy 117 and to plan their travel in advance, or avoid travel on these routes during race times, and to keep in mind the current detours in place for Diggin’ Downtown construction.

Municipal and District of Muskoka staff will be monitoring traffic flows along the Diggin’ Downtown detour routes before and on race weekend as well as limiting side street parking along high volume areas in our downtown core to keep traffic flowing and sightlines clear for pedestrians and vehicle traffic. The O.P.P. will also be directing traffic at key intersections on race day and detour signage will be posted in advance of the race.

For details on the Subaru IRONMAN Muskoka 70.3 race course please visit ironman.com.

For information on Diggin’ Downtown construction, public parking and associated detour routes, please visit Huntsville.ca.