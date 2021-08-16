Bracebridge Man With Serious Injuries After Crash On Hwy. 118

Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 118 near Milford Bay, ON just before 11 a.m. today.

The head-on collision left one driver trapped in their vehicle – Muskoka Lakes Fire Department were able to free him and the 19-year-old Bracebridge man was airlifted from the scene to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The second driver escaped with minor injuries.

Muskoka Road 118 in that area is currently closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information such as dash camera footage is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000