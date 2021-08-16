Shorline Construction Is Hiring Carpenter/Carpenters Helper

Shorline Construction is a premier builder of Muskoka Cottages and Boathouses in the area. They have finished numerous construction and renovations projects and pride themselves in quality craftsmanship and satisfied customers.

They are hiring carpenters and carpenters helpers with experience. They are looking for hardworking people with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Applicants should have relevant carpentry experience, must have pouch and hand tools (other tools will be supplied), reliable transportation, work boots and PPE.

Salary based on experience with numerous options for continued raises.

Full-time, Year Round Work

Summer and Christmas holiday bonuses

Call 705-765-(SHOR)7467

E-mail info@shorlineconstruction.com