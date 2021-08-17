Haliburton OPP Recover Stolen Vehicle And Puppy

Haliburton Highlands OPP say they have charged one person after recovering a stolen vehicle and puppy.

On August 11, 2021 a silver Dodge Ram vehicle was stolen from Durham Region. At the time of the theft a nine month old puppy was inside of the vehicle. On August 16, 2021 officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to reports of the stolen vehicle being sighted in Highlands East Township. Officers attended the area and successfully located the vehicle and puppy.

As a result of the investigation, Kaila Grech, 31-years-old, of Clarington, was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime- 2 counts

The accused party was held in custody pending a bail hearing.