OPP Find Impaired Driver Sleeping In A Live Lane

Police responded to a 1:15 a.m. August 15, 2021 to a call by a concerned motorist of an idling vehicle parked in a live lane in front of a stop sign at the four corners in Perkinsfield, Tiny Township.

After waking up, the lone driver became the subject of an impaired driving investigation by Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

As a result, Timothy David, 39 years of Midland has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on September 2, 2021 and is subject to a 90 day licence suspension and vehicle tow/impound under the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.