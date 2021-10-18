City Of Orillia Encourages Community To “Be Kind” As Part Of New Campaign

The City of Orillia is launching its “Be Kind” campaign today in an effort to encourage the community to showcase and celebrate acts of kindness as we continue to deal with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Be Kind” campaign, initiated by the City’s Emergency Management Committee, runs from Oct. 18 to Dec. 19 and is meant to be a catalyst for spreading and recognizing kindness throughout the community and reminding everyone that we always have the option to be kind during challenging, frustrating circumstances.

“The past 18 months have been extremely difficult, and I understand that people are tired and potentially angry with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and proof of vaccination requirements,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “In discussions with community partners such as the hospital and health unit, local business owners, and frontline workers who often carry the brunt of COVID-19 regulations, it’s become evident that we could all use a reminder from time-to-time that being kind is always the better option. A simple act of kindness can go a long way to change the trajectory of someone’s day. Together we can help one another choose patience, tolerance and respect in our daily interactions with one another, whether in person or online.”

Make sure to like and follow the City of Orillia on Facebook where you will find a Kindness Calendar featuring daily acts of kindness and a Facebook contest spreading messages of kindness for a chance to win a one-month Family Fun Pass to the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The “Be Kind” message will be shared throughout the community, including at local businesses, on Orillia Transit, at City facilities and amongst our community partners. As residents, you can follow along and take part in the City’s campaign initiatives or contribute to kindness in the community in a way that is unique and meaningful to you.

“Let’s all be kind to one another, support each other, and work together as a community to get through the pandemic,” said Mayor Clarke. “There is no greater act of kindness than to get fully vaccinated to protect our loved ones, our children and our most vulnerable. If you aren’t fully vaccinated yet, please make that your first act of kindness.”

For more information and to “Be Kind” with us, visit the City of Orillia Facebook page.