Several Fraud Incidents Offering The Sale Of Firewood

-Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) within Renfrew County are warning the public of several fraud incidents that are occurring and currently under investigation.

An online add is posted to a social media platform such as Facebook offering the sale of firewood. The suspect requests a deposit by e-transfer. Once this deposit is made, the firewood is not delivered, and the buyer is unable to contact the seller.

Police advise the community to be aware and cautious of sending any amount of money prior to receiving the goods.

This year in April, the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre (CAFC) warned Canadians to use caution when buying and selling online. In 2021, frauds associated to buying or selling goods or services online accounted for more than $21.1 million in reported losses. Non-delivery scams, including puppy scams, rental scams, and deceptive marketing of counterfeit goods, have all increased over the pandemic period.

Quick tips:

Know the market value of the product you’re buying or selling;

Don’t trust extremely low or high offers;

Beware of buyers and sellers that use urgency as a method to apply pressure to your buying or selling decision-making process; and,

Do an online search to see if anyone has already reported the person you are considering to buy or sell from as a fraudulent buyer or seller.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

FRAUD…Recognize it…Report it…Stop it.