Shooting In Bracebridge Claims The Life Of One Male

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a firearm-related incident that left one person dead and one with life-threatening injuries in Bracebridge.

On July 27, 2022, shortly before 2 p.m., Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to reports of gunshots on Stoneleigh Road. Two people were located at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. A 56-year-old male was located deceased and a 52-year-old female with life-threatening injuries was transported to local hospital and later airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

The names have not been released.

The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).