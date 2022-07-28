Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Haliburton – Minden

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

90 km/h wind gusts.

Nickel size hail.

Heavy downpours.

Timing:

This afternoon and evening.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front tracking through the area. The main threats with these storms will be strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and hail up to nickel size.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.