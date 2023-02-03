Serious Two Vehicle Crash In Penetanguishene Sends Two People To Hospital

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Robert Street West and Owen Street in the Town of Penetanguishene at 7:55 p.m. February 2, 2023.

A passenger from each vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. One of those injured passengers, a 57 year old Tiny Township male has been transported to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment of his serious injuries.

A 23 year old male driver of Minesing has been charged with a Highway Traffic Act offence in connection to the crash.