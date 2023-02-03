Exciting Changes For The RVH Auxiliary’s Successful Community 50/50 Draw

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary had another incredible month with a Community 50/50 Draw jackpot of more than $190,000.

Janeen Baker of Brechin was thrilled to receive her winnings, presented by RVH Auxiliary vice-president, Pat Ummels.

“As we enter our third year of the Community 50/50 draw, the Auxiliary would like to thank its sponsors and the members of the community for their continued support. Because of the amazing success of the 50/50 we were able to present our first $1 million cheque to RVH in 2022 as a first instalment for our $5 million pledge to the “Keep Life Wild” Campaign,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president.

The Auxiliary is pleased to announce new and exciting changes to the Community 50/50 Draw. February’s draw claims bigger early bird prizes – four draws of $2,800 each. There is also a special ticket price for February, $28 for 75 chances to win! Don’t miss out this month and stay tuned for what March will feature!

“We are so thankful to all of our sponsors for their generous support and look forward to another exciting year with bigger Early Bird prizes and more chances to win,” says McCourt. “Proceeds from this draw go directly to much needed expansion in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, supporting our tiniest patients and their families.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome). A special thank you to Mayes-Martin for being the January sponsor of the draw.