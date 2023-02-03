Snow Lift Operations Start Monday In Gravenhurst

Town road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations commencing Monday February 6th, 2023. The snow lift operations are anticipated to last for a number of days and will occur overnight, typically from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am. Snow removal areas will consist of roads situated in the downtown core as well as designated in-town local roads.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution while Town trucks and machinery are conducting their work. Snow lift operations will also include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks.

Residents are reminded to do their part by moving their parked vehicles off Town roads overnight. Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense (By-law 2016-92). We appreciate your cooperation.