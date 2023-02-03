The District Of Muskoka Is Hiring Paramedics

Muskoka Paramedic Services is increasing opportunities for more permanent, part-time primary care paramedics to join the team. Applications are being accepted until February 15, 2023 – MPS brings unique opportunities for Paramedics to experience the rewards of working in paramedicine, while experiencing beautiful Muskoka.

“The part-time permanent positions are ideal for paramedics seeking a flexible work schedule while still making a difference in their community,” said Stu McKinnon, Deputy Chief of Muskoka Paramedic Services. “We offer a unique balance of work and free time, allowing paramedics to make a difference in their community while also fulfilling personal and professional goals.”

Why work for Muskoka Paramedic Services?

MPS operations are delivered through the District Municipality of Muskoka. The District is a four-season municipality passionate about a thriving, caring community. We offer a balance of urban and rural settings and the ability to work, live and play in beautiful Muskoka. At MPS all of our staff are IV certified and new recruits are trained as part of their orientation. We offer highly competitive wages, in line with the rest of the Province, and are committed to promoting diversity, accessibility, and inclusion.

We have opportunities that will allow you to learn, grow and build your career amongst other ambitious leaders and innovators. Becoming a paramedic in Muskoka opens the door to unique and innovative opportunities you might not find elsewhere such as our Community Paramedicine Program. This program is focused on keeping people in their homes longer by keeping them healthy and connected to services that might not be known to them. We accomplish this through a combination of and enhanced scope of practice, Home Visits, Telephone Visits, Community Paramedicine Remote Patient Monitoring (CPRPM) and OTN visits. In order to become a Community Paramedic, you need a minimum of two years of experience in the field, and seniority within the organization is factored into the recruitment process, so join now and start building for your future!

Want to learn more?

Download our recruitment package for information on compensation, benefits, and requirements needed to become a Primary Care Paramedic in Muskoka: https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/careers-and-volunteering/careers-muskoka-paramedic-services.aspx

Curious about what it is like to work for the District Municipality of Muskoka? Watch our recruitment video or for first-hand information reach out to a member of our team by emailing mps@muskoka.on.ca to ask some of your questions.

Information provided by the District Of Muskoka.