Harassment Inside A Gravenhurst Home Leads To Charges For Two People

On January 28, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to an emergency call from a resident on First Street South in Gravenhurst. The caller fled after a person entered his home, harassed several people inside and assaulted him, to call for help.

Police arrived, located and charged 44-year-old Charmaine Holtz of Gravenhurst with the following:

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation

She was held for a bail hearing and will next appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 9, 2023.

Police have also charged 40-year-old Daniel Murphy of Orillia with Obstruct Peace Officer and Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest as a result of his involvement in the incident. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 16, 2023 to answer to his charges.