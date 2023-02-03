Bracebridge Is Removing Snow From Several Streets Starting Sunday

Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised that snow removal activities will be taking place in the Downtown core and other urban areas starting Sunday, February 5, 2023 to Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily on the following roads:

To facilitate snow removal operations, rotating closures block by block will be required. Residents and visitors are asked to use alternative routes to avoid snow removal activity.

Residents and visitors are also reminded that parking is prohibited on all municipal roadways and parking lots (with the exception of designated 24-hour and 7-day parking spaces in the Hiram Parking Lot), from October 16th to April 15th between the hours of 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles obstructing snow removal operations may be subject to a fine and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

The town would like to thank you for your cooperation.

News release provided by the Town of Bracebridge.