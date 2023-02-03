Blast Of Cold Arctic Air Reaches Our Region, Wind Chill Near -40

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Blast of cold Arctic air reaches southern Ontario.

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

Timing:

This morning and again tonight into Saturday morning.

Discussion:

Wind chills near minus 40 are expected this morning. After moderating during the day today, wind chills near minus 40 will return again tonight into Saturday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.