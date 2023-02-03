Get Ready To Ride For Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Get ready to ride, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation (Soldiers’ Foundation) is adding an exciting new signature event to their roster.

With the success of Charlee’s Run, Hospital Classic Golf Tournament, and the Gala, the Soldiers’ Foundation wanted to bring a new event to the community.

Soldiers’ Ride, a 50/100 km cycling event, will be taking place on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 beginning and ending at Quayle’s Brewery in Coldwater. Proceeds from Soldiers’ Ride will go towards ensuring excellent patient care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (Soldiers’) for generations to come.

“Community support has always been integral to the success of our Hospital”, said Carmine Stumpo, president and CEO of Soldiers’ and honorary chair of the Soldiers’ Ride committee. “We are excited to bring another event to our region.”

Cycling is a popular pastime in our region and increases tourism.

According to Tourism Simcoe County in a 2021 report, 169,266 cycling rides were recorded within our region on Strava, a ride tracking website and app.

“Orillia and the surrounding area have a large and very active cycling population that I am proud to be a part of”, said Lawre Pietras, Board of Directors’ member for Soldiers’ and Soldiers’ Ride committee member.

“The Soldiers’ Foundation currently hosts a couple of sport-based fundraisers annually, but cycling has not been one of them. Hosting a cycling fundraiser is a great opportunity to engage even more of the people we serve.”

For many cyclists, events like Soldiers’ Ride provide the ability to see new, scenic locations and socialize with other riders.

Soldiers’ Ride will begin at Quayle’s Brewery and continue through a picturesque route in North Simcoe and Muskoka.

“Soldiers Ride will provide a wonderful opportunity to bring cyclists together from our region and well beyond”, Pietras said. “Enjoying a great ride while also supporting our Hospital is certainly a win-win for all.”

The event will feature a delectable breakfast, premier rest stations, and an exciting post-event celebration lunch at Quayle’s Brewery.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now available. Please visit soldiersride.ca for more information.