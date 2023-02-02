Driver Charged With Impaired In Highlands East

Bancroft OPP have charged a driver with impaired after a car was stuck in a snowbank.

January 31, 2023, shortly after 6 p.m., officers to a single vehicle collision on Closs Drive in Highlands East. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Karin Jongsma, a 59-year-old from Bridgenorth has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on February 14, 2023.