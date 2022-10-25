Scaring Is Caring At 15th Annual Dunnett’s Dark Lair

Community member Chris Arnott is once again planning to delight trick or treaters with frightfully good decor at his home at 59 Dunnett’s Drive in Barrie. Visiting Dunnett’s Dark Lair has become a Halloween tradition for hundreds of Barrie residents over the last 14 years.

In addition to becoming a highly anticipated local Halloween destination, Arnott has also raised funds through the event each year in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre. It is free to take in the chills, but guests are invited to donate to support patient care. Donations can be made in person or online.

The yard display is crafted from materials and decorations collected over many years, and Arnott spends months planning ways to make the design a unique and fun experience for his guests.

His work has not only thrilled trick or treaters locally, but it has also been recognized abroad in the 2017 Home Haunters DVD Awards and the Transworld Halloween & Attractions Show for “Best Home Haunt” in 2017 and 2012. Arnott has also won the Best Canadian Yard Haunt Award from the Canadian Haunter’s Association in 2019 and 2021.

WHAT: 15th annual Dunnett’s Dark Lair – a Halloween display – with donations accepted in support of RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 30, 7 to 9 p.m.

HALLOWEEN Monday, October 31, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: 59 Dunnett’s Drive, Barrie