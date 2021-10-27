Dunnett’s Dark Lair A Spooktacular Experience

Halloween enthusiast and community member, Chris Arnott is once again planning to delight trick or treaters with frightfully good decor at his home at 59 Dunnett Drive in Barrie, Ontario with donations being directed to the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Visiting Dunnett’s Dark Lair has become a Halloween tradition for hundreds of Barrie residents over the last 13 years.

It is free to take in the chills, but guests are invited to donate to RVH to support patient care.

Arnott has collected materials and decorations over many years to craft his annual yard display. He spends the months leading up to Halloween planning ways to make the design a unique and fun experience for his guests each year. Arnott’s work has not only thrilled trick or treaters locally, but it has also been recognized abroad in the 2017 Home Haunters DVD Awards, and the Transworld Halloween & Attractions Show for “Best Home Haunt” in 2017 and 2012″. Arnott also won the Best Canadian Garage Haunt Award and best Canadian Yard Hunt for 2019 from the Canadian Haunter’s Association.

“I love Halloween for a few reasons; I love the creepy, spooky aspect and it gives me a creative outlet each year,” says Arnott. “It is also a great way to bring together the neighbourhood and community while raising funds to support patient care at RVH.”

Public is invited to visit the ‘terrorific’ display:

WHEN: October 28, 29 and 30 between 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

October 31 – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: 59 Dunnett Drive, Barrie Ontario

Donations to the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre can be made online at foundation.rvh.on.ca/events/dunnetts-dark-lair/