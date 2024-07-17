Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival Kicks Off Friday July 19 In Gravenhurst

Today, Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival, a community-focussed, culturally curated outdoor event, is thrilled to reveal the 2024 food and beverage festival partners. With a steadfast dedication to supporting homegrown talent, the 2024 Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival will take over Gravenhurst’s picturesque Gull Lake Park on July 19-20, proudly presenting an all-Canadian lineup including Friday night headliner July Talk and Saturday night headliner City and Colour. Weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale now at tallpinesfestival.com.

The Tall Pines food and drink program is designed to offer festival attendees a distinctive and immersive experience, with an exploration of flavours and something for everyone. The festival is thrilled to welcome back Muskoka BBQ Masters Smokin’ Hot BBQ and the fish and chips experts from Halibut House.

New to the festival this year are Poutine Supreme, serving up everyone’s favourite Canadian classic with a few twists. Blue Claw Lobster Shack, home of the “Canadian Catch” will be offering up lobster rolls and more from the sea, and joining from New Brunswick with their incredible array of vegan options is Dee’s Quiet Cafe. For dessert, look for everyone’s favourite sweet treat, Beaver Tails, or head to the Tall Pines Vendor Village to pick-up giant gourmet stuffed cookies from one of the hottest new bakeries in Muskoka, the Muskoka Stuffed Cookie Company. For fans relaxing in the VIP section, check out the special selection from Gravenhurst’s iconic gourmet stop, RELISH. Cool off with delicious, non-alcoholic summer time beverages from Origin Smoothie Bar and Summer Time Lemonade.

This year’s 19+ drink selections will feature a wide variety of choices, including cocktails by Dillon’s Small Batch Distillery, and classic Cottage Caesars by Matt & Steve’s with all of their “extreme” garnishes featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy an Off The Grid Hazy Pale Ale or the new Tall Pines Pilsner by Lake of Bays Brewing Company, and classic Molson favourites like Coors Light, Hop Valley, Heineken, and Canadian. Additionally, other alcohol-free options will be available, including sparkling hydration from GLOW and energy drinks from Red Bull.

No festival experience is complete without snacks, and this year Tall Pines has partnered with two Canadian brands that embody cottage life – Great Canadian Meat Company and Neal Brothers. Products from both will be available for sale (and sampling), including a Neal Brothers “Beers and a Bag” bundle, perfect for sitting by Gull Lake or watching your favourite band on the big stage.

Free Thursday programming starting at 7:30 p.m. will be offered on the Barge at Gull Lake Park to local residents, and festival organizers FRC Marketing are excited to once again collaborate with local partners who share their passion for supporting the arts and enriching the cultural tapestry of the region.

CONNECT WITH TALL PINES MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Website | Facebook | Instagram