Over $90,000 Raised For Muskoka Conservancy During Recent Event

Muskoka Conservancy hosted its second annual Ripple of Muskoka kickoff to summer

party on June 22, 2024, at the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club. Ripple, formerly known as Muskoka on the Edge, is an event to raise funds and awareness of the importance of nature conservation in Muskoka. This year was another huge success with over $90,000 raised for nature conservation.

“It was great to see such a large turnout at this fun, high-energy event. Special thank you to Jordyn and Taylor Ross, and their team for making it such a great success. The funds raised will help Muskoka Conservancy continue to protect nature in Muskoka” says Peter Love, Board Chair at Muskoka Conservancy.

Love offered thanks to the event sponsors that made this night possible, Connor Ryan of RBC Wealth Management, Karen and Don Lang, John and Cathy Phillips, Parry Sound Chevrolet, GMC Buick, Foreshew Design Associates, Municipal Goods and Burgundy Management. Thank you to all the auction donors, volunteers, Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club, and everyone who attended and showed their support.

Muskoka Conservancy is the nature conservancy of Muskoka—a land trust that works with

private landowners to protect land for its ecological values. Supporters envision a healthy and resilient Muskoka, conserving nature for the benefit of wildlife, the communities of Muskoka, and for future generations.

Money raised will go directly towards protecting nature and ecosystems in Muskoka. To this

date, Muskoka Conservancy now protects over 4,600 acres over 56 protected areas, 64,300 ft of riparian area, 806 acres of sensitive wetlands and over 23 species at risk.

The Conservancy’s objective is to double the current protected acreage and wetland areas by 2030. Every year, Ripple supports Muskoka Conservancy to get closer to meeting this goal.

“Thanks to everyone who made this event a success!” said Scott Young, Executive Director. “We are looking forward to Ripple ’25 and hope to see everyone again next year!