Beginning Aug. 23, Community Invited To Celebrate The Opening Of Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

The Town of Bracebridge will take occupancy of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre soon and is preparing to welcome the public to experience this generational facility.

Operational Opening

Beginning August 6, the Muskoka Lumber Arena will open to existing rentals only. The facility will have achieved substantial completion and is safe for use, however, the contractor will still be present to complete construction work on-site. The facility will not be open to the public during this time.

Public Opening

Beginning August 23, the community is invited to celebrate the public opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. From August 23 to early October, community members will have the opportunity to experience try-it activities, free programming, facility tours and more, leading up to an official Grand Opening.

