Orillia OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged two individuals. One investigation was conducted after a concerned citizen alerted police to an impaired driver and the second investigation was conducted through regular traffic patrols within the City of Orillia.

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were alerted by a concerned citizen to an individual that had been drinking and was attempting to drive a vehicle in an Orillia parking lot. Officers located the individual within the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they were arrested and charged with impaired related offences.

As a result, Adam Poulton; 40-year-old, from Orillia has been subsequently charged with:

  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Later that same day at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP while conducting regular patrols observed a commercial vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation. One individual was arrested and charged with impaired related offences.

As a result, Corey Gibson; 37-year-old, from North Bay has been subsequently charged with:

  • Adult operation while impaired

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on August 27, 2024.

