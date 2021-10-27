Ontario Announces Municipalities’ 2022 Funding Under The $500 Million Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund

The Ontario government is announcing 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.

“Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to rural and northern communities across the province,” said MPP Norman Miller. “I am pleased that municipalities across Parry Sound-Muskoka will continue to benefit from this important provincial program.”

In total the 26 municipalities in Parry Sound-Muskoka will receive more than $25 million in funding from the province to deliver services to their residents.

Ontario has been consulting with municipalities on their priorities for the OMPF. Throughout these discussions, municipal partners have stressed the importance of stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times. Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in August 2021.

The OMPF supports 389 municipalities, primarily rural and northern municipalities that have limited property assessments across the province. The funding provided through the program is unconditional and can be used to support the local priorities and specific needs of each community.