Eclipse “Walk With Light” Opening At Muskoka Heritage Place November 5

An array of artistic expression featuring sights and sounds that will surely delight the senses is coming to Muskoka Heritage Place this November.

Eclipse “Walk with Light” is an artistic sound to light walking trail that will illuminate the buildings and surrounding nature that pay homage to the past and present of this vibrant community.

Beginning at the Rotary Village Train Station (100 Forbes Hill Drive, Huntsville), those in attendance will follow a circular path of light through the property and journey through the seasons as seen through the vision of the creators.

Eclipse “Walk with Light” is being presented by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce along with community partners Huntsville Festival of the Arts, the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association, the Town of Huntsville, the Downtown Huntsville BIA, and the Province of Ontario.

“We have this incredible property here right in the heart of Huntsville begging to be animated in the winter,” says Kelly Haywood, Executive Director for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce. “This installation will connect visitors with nature and time in a fun, beautiful and incredibly creative way.”

The inspired and meaningful displays are also linked to the cycles of the day and the moon, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the interactive exhibition. Learn what nature has always known: time has never truly followed a linear path.

There will be music, spoken words and hundreds of interactive lights that will respond to sounds created by the visitors themselves in this unique and brand-new experience.

While additional, yet stunning installations will be on display in downtown Huntsville, the main attraction at Muskoka Heritage Place promises to delight.

The Muskoka Heritage Place installations include Moonrise (Autumn), where visitors will see the cycles of the moon; Crystalline (Winter) where you will enter the snow globe; Awaken (Spring), that gives you chance to ring the bell to wake the flowers; Twilight (Summer), where guests will watch the sunset; and Sundial (Observatory), that allows you to look through the cycles of time.

Special Events will be taking place at Eclipse “Walk with Light” on certain dates throughout the winter, where guests will be able to enjoy food, drinks (including beverages from Canvas Brewing Co.), additional entertainment, visits with Santa, horse drawn sleigh rides and much more.

“It promises to be a unique experience and fun for people of all ages,” says Haywood. “While visiting the exhibits, you should try different sounds to play with the light.”

The event opens on November 5, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. and runs through May 7, 2022, with daily times being adjusted to coincide with dusk. Tickets are only $5 per person for those aged 13 and up, with free admission for guests 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eclipselightwalk.com/tickets.

For more about Eclipse “Walk with Light”, visit: https://www.eclipselightwalk.com/ or follow Eclipse “Walk with Light on Facebook and on Instagram