Georgian’s In-Person College Information Program Returns On Nov. 1 And 2

Anyone wanting to learn more about Georgian College – and many other Ontario colleges – will want to check out the College Information Program tour. This is the first in-person tour since the pandemic began over two years ago. The tour will roll into the Georgian College Barrie and Orillia campuses on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and then the Owen Sound Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
At this event, you’ll be able to meet with college representatives from across Ontario and get information to help make decisions about postsecondary education.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Parking is also complimentary for event guests. A QR code for parking will be available to scan when you arrive at the Barrie event. Parking tokens will be available in Orillia and Owen Sound; drop by the Georgian booth to pick yours up.
Participants can:
- learn about all kinds of careers and the programs that lead to them
- discover unique programs only offered at Ontario’s colleges
- learn about pathways between college and university
- get information on how and when to apply
- ask questions about campus life, housing and student services
- get advice on how to pay for college
- take a campus tour after the event (Barrie Campus only)
Event times and locations:
Barrie Campus
One Georgian Dr., Barrie
Student Life Centre (J building)
Tuesday, Nov. 1
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Orillia Campus
825 Memorial Ave., Orillia
In the gym
Tuesday, Nov. 1
12:30 to 2 p.m.
Owen Sound Campus
1450 8th St. E., Owen Sound
In the gym
Wednesday, Nov. 2
10 a.m. to noon
To learn more about the College Information Program, click here.