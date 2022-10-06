Installation Of Kevin Weaver As Georgian College’s Sixth President And CEO

Kevin Weaver, Georgian College’s sixth President and CEO since it was founded in 1967, was officially installed in a special ceremony in the Georgian Theatre on Oct. 5.

After taking the oath of office, Weaver said the greatest move in his career was coming to Georgian.

“I often refer to a famous quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ I believe that to my core and that’s why I am so passionate about the work we do at Georgian. I am a graduate of the Ontario college system myself – it was the missing piece I needed to find gainful employment. Now it’s truly an honour to lead as Georgian’s president. It feels like coming full circle.”