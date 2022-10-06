Open Air Burn By-Law Reminder From Gravenhurst

The Town of Gravenhurst By-law Division would like to remind visitors and residents that recreational fires are permitted within the urban centre of Gravenhurst with the following requirements in place.

A maximum 61 cm by 61 cm (2 ft by 2 ft) is permitted. When starting an open-air fire please ensure that it does not adversely affect neighbouring properties and individuals. Only charcoal, briquettes, or clean dry seasoned wood are permitted to be burned. Ensure that all fires within the urban area are a minimum of 6m (20ft) of an adjacent property or combustible structure or object.

Non-recreational fires are permitted outside of the Urban Area. A maximum 2 m by 2 m (6.5 ft by 6.5 ft) is permitted. Only materials that are considered clean-dry seasoned wood or yard waste are permitted to be burned. Ensure that all fires maintain a minimum of 20 m (65 ft) of an adjacent building or structure or combustible object.

Always ensure you fire is continuously attended to and that there is an immediate and effective extinguishing agent or device of sufficient size available.

During the months of April until the end of October, fires are NOT permitted between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through till 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the Town’s Burn Control By-law and regulated areas, please visit: https://www.gravenhurst.ca/en/town-hall/by-laws.aspx#Burning-Control.