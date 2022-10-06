Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala Silent Auction Set To Take Flight

With nearly 200 items available to bid on, the community is encouraged to visit www.SoldiersAuction.ca between October 7th and October 15th to explore the unique, one-of-a-kind and all-around worldly items and experiences available to bid on.

The online auction is an extension of Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala – Taste of Europe presented by Casino Rama Resort on October 15th. Money raised during the week-long silent auction and from the in-person Gala will support a critical upgrade to Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s bedside patient monitoring system, and the “We Are All Soldiers’” campaign.

Get online and get bidding for your chance to get some fantastic deals on exclusive products and unique experiences! Get cozy and settle in for a (2) night stay at a tiny home cottage in Muskoka. Get dressed up for hockey season with an autographed Steven Stamkos jersey and a sterling silver and 10k gold pendant adorned with blue sapphire and diamonds. Like gold but pendants aren’t your thing? Why not treat yourself to a 1oz Gold Royal Canadian Mint Agnico Eagle Bar? Let an item from the Solders’ 21st Annual Gala Silent Auction make the perfect gift for that special someone this coming holiday season.

Since 2001, our community has helped the Soldiers’ Gala raise $1.25 million toward upgrades and programs critical to the advancement of Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and healthcare within the community. Upgrades crucial to the health and wellbeing of our community that, unfortunately, are not funded by the government.

By participating in the Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala’s Silent Auction, you’re getting access to more than an item or experience; you’re getting the chance to directly impact the health of your community and the healthcare team that serves them.