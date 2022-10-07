Damage To Cell Towers Has East Region OPP Looking For Tips

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in eastern Ontario have been actively investigating damage caused to cell towers across the region (Renfrew, Central Hastings, Bancroft).

The OPP is asking anyone that observes something suspicious at or near a cell tower to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information relating to these occurrences is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

