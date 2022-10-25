Who Is Responsible For Shooting And Abandoning A Bull Moose North Of Matheson

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual(s) who shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.

On October 4, 2022, Conservation Officers were alerted to a shot and left bull moose near Matheson. The bull moose had been shot and abandoned a few days earlier and left by Shallow River Road off the Forestry Road north of Matheson.

The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please contact Conservation Officer Jordan Morrison at 705-221-3426. You can also call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Conservation Officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.