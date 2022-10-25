$80,000 Bobcat Recovered From A Lake Of Bays Property

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 8 a.m. Oct 19, 2022 to a reported theft of a Bobcat T595 mini loader from a Fox Street, Penetanguishene job site. Investigators learned that the Bobcat had been stolen shortly after midnight of Oct 19, 2022.

Through investigation involving uniform members and the Southern Georgian Bay and Huntsville Community Street Crime Units, the stolen Bobcat was located and recovered from a Lake of Bays Township property near at 4:00 p.m. Oct 19, 2022.

The recovered Bobcat valued at approximately $80,000 has since been returned to the victim and the theft investigation is continuing.

Np charges have been laid.

Anyone with information of this crime is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca