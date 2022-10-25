Muskoka Lakes Unofficial Election Results For 2022 Municipal Election

Muskoka411 Staff
Muskoka Lakes

The 2022 Municipal Election closed at 8:00 pm on Monday October 24, 2022. The unofficial results are summarized below:

 

OFFICE  

CANDIDATE
Mayor

Peter KELLEY
District and Township Councillor
(Ward A/Ward 1)		 Ruth Ellen NISHIKAWA
Township Councillor
(Ward A/Ward 1)		 Glenn ZAVITZ

Mary Ellen MCINTYRE
District and Township Councillor
(Ward B/Ward 2)

 

 Allen EDWARDS
Township Councillor
(Ward B/Ward 2)

 

  

Susan MAZAN
Gordon ROBERTS
District and Township Councillor
(Ward C/Ward3)

 

 Guy BURRY
Township Councillor
(Ward C/Ward3)

 

  

Rob BOSOMWORTH
Sally Moyer KENT

 

As of Election Day there were a total of 17,243 registered voters.  A total of 6,106 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 35.4%.

For a full summary of election results details, please visit muskokalakes.ca/elections.

