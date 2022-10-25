Muskoka Lakes Unofficial Election Results For 2022 Municipal Election

The 2022 Municipal Election closed at 8:00 pm on Monday October 24, 2022. The unofficial results are summarized below:
|OFFICE
|
CANDIDATE
|Mayor
|
Peter KELLEY
|District and Township Councillor
(Ward A/Ward 1)
|Ruth Ellen NISHIKAWA
|Township Councillor
(Ward A/Ward 1)
|
Glenn ZAVITZ
Mary Ellen MCINTYRE
|District and Township Councillor
(Ward B/Ward 2)
|Allen EDWARDS
|Township Councillor
(Ward B/Ward 2)
|
Susan MAZAN
|District and Township Councillor
(Ward C/Ward3)
|Guy BURRY
|Township Councillor
(Ward C/Ward3)
|
Rob BOSOMWORTH
As of Election Day there were a total of 17,243 registered voters. A total of 6,106 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 35.4%.
For a full summary of election results details, please visit muskokalakes.ca/elections.