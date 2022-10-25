Muskoka Lakes Unofficial Election Results For 2022 Municipal Election

The 2022 Municipal Election closed at 8:00 pm on Monday October 24, 2022. The unofficial results are summarized below:

OFFICE CANDIDATE Mayor Peter KELLEY District and Township Councillor

(Ward A/Ward 1) Ruth Ellen NISHIKAWA Township Councillor

(Ward A/Ward 1) Glenn ZAVITZ Mary Ellen MCINTYRE District and Township Councillor

(Ward B/Ward 2) Allen EDWARDS Township Councillor

(Ward B/Ward 2) Susan MAZAN

Gordon ROBERTS District and Township Councillor

(Ward C/Ward3) Guy BURRY Township Councillor

(Ward C/Ward3) Rob BOSOMWORTH

Sally Moyer KENT

As of Election Day there were a total of 17,243 registered voters. A total of 6,106 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 35.4%.

For a full summary of election results details, please visit muskokalakes.ca/elections.