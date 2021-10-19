Santa Claus Charity Water Ski Show Coming To Kearney On November 6

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and quite possibly the Grinch will be coming to Kearney on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. to perform a winter water ski show on Mirror Bay in support of the Lions Club Food Drive.

Lions Club President Blair Ballantyne said, “The Santa Claus Water Ski Show has been essential in generating large donations to our food drive.”

Canada’s only Santa Claus Charity Water Ski Show is going to have many new ski acts and fan engaging initiatives for 2021. In addition to viewing areas around the town dock and Fire Hall beach, Scarlett Point Retreat will be offering preferred viewing from their beach and docks. All attendees are asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items as admission to the show.

The Santa Claus Charity Water Ski Show is a joint effort between the Kearney Lions Club, Rickward’s Polaris, SWS Marine and the Town of Kearney to promote the food drive and raise donations for families in need during the holiday season. Santa, Mrs. Santa and the elves will be handing out treats to children before the ski show.

Event committee organizer Kara Waites said, “It is always incredible to see the community come out to support this unique event for a great cause.”

This year many skiers will be members of the Canadian National Water Ski Show Team, which will be representing our country at the World Water Ski Show Championships in Florida next year.

Event will respect all public health guidelines. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and respect social distancing measures.