Located – OPP Searching For Missing Tay Township Man

Update – The missing male has been located and Police have confirmed his safety.

Police have strong concerns for the safety of a Tay Township man reported missing by his family on the morning of October 19, 2021.

Assistance from the public is being requested to help locate, Evan Duffy, 27 years of Port McNicoll who may be operating a White 2016 BMW SUV with Ontario license plate #CPMZ780

Description of missing person:

5’10” tall, medium build

Dark brown hair, brown eyes

last seen in Port McNicholl on the evening of October 18, 2021 around 7:00pm

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca