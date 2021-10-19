OPP Looking For Driver After Patio Collision In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP responded to a collision on October 15, 2021 at El Pueblito restaurant on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

A vehicle was spotted driving northbound on Manitoba Street before it veered off the road hitting the wooden patio.

Police say there was extensive damaged to the outdoor patio.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the suspect vehicle that may be or similar to a Black GMC Sierra that should have front end damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Residents are asked to check cameras and body shops should be aware of this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.