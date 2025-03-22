Rotary People Of Action Huntsville Launches Phase 2 Of Huntsville Legion Revitalization

Rotary People of Action Huntsville is proud to announce the beginning of Phase 2 in the revitalization of the Huntsville Legion. This phase will focus on refreshing the lounge/event space with a fresh coat of paint, generously donated by Wilson’s The Paint Store, and updating the lighting with modern fixtures, courtesy of Muskoka Lighting Company. Rotary People of Action are also pleased to have boots on the ground help from the Rotary Club of North Muskoka.

The project, which is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, will significantly enhance the overall ambiance of the space. The new lighting will create a brighter and more welcoming environment, improving visibility and comfort for visitors. The fresh paint will revitalize the room, giving it a clean, modern look that enhances the overall experience for Legion members and community groups who use the space for gatherings, events, and programs. These upgrades will ensure the Legion remains a functional and inviting space for veterans, their families, and the wider community. A brighter and more modern setting will encourage more community engagement, making it a more appealing venue for events, meetings, and social activities. This transformation is a step towards preserving the Huntsville Legion as a vital community hub for years to come.

“Wilson’s The Paint Store is thrilled to be a part of this project,” said Chris Wilson, 3rd generation of Wilson’s The Paint Store. “The Huntsville Legion has long been a gathering place for veterans, families, and community members, and we believe it’s important to give back to spaces that serve as the heart of our town. A fresh coat of paint can do wonders in revitalizing a space, and we’re honoured to contribute.”Debbie and Jeremiah Tilstra at the Muskoka Lighting Company were also excited to play a role in the project.

Rotary People of Action Huntsville remains committed to supporting local initiatives that bring positive change. “This project is a true example of what happens when community partners come together for a common goal,” said Jennifer Jerrett, President of Rotary People of Action Huntsville. “We are grateful to Wilson’s The Paint Store, Muskoka Lighting Company, and the Rotary Club of North Muskoka for their partnership in making this vision a reality.”