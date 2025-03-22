Orillia Council Appoints Trevor Lee As City’s New Chief Administrative Officer

After a comprehensive recruitment process, Orillia Council has appointed Trevor Lee as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the City of Orillia effective April 14, 2025.

“On behalf of Council, I am pleased to welcome Trevor Lee to the City of Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Mr. Lee’s experience and leadership will help guide the Corporation as we continue to advance Council’s strategic priorities and deliver services that enhance the quality of life for our residents. We look forward to working with Mr. Lee to build on Orillia’s successes and plan for the future.”

Mr. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in municipal administration, corporate leadership, and financial management. A Chartered Professional Accountant, he most recently served as Deputy CAO for Corporate Services at the City of Guelph, overseeing Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal Services, and Communications. He has led major initiatives in leadership development, strategic planning, and financial sustainability. Mr. Lee also has a strong connection with Orillia as a long-time property owner in the area.

“I am honoured to take on this role and excited to be part of Orillia’s future,” said Mr. Lee. “Having spent many years enjoying this beautiful city and its surroundings, I feel a strong connection to the community and its vibrant culture. I look forward to working with Council, staff, local organizations, and residents to build on the City’s strong foundation, drive innovation, and support sustainable growth, ensuring the City continues to thrive for years to come.”