Huntsville Resident Charged In Connection To $74,000 Worth Of Scams

One person has been arrested and charged after an investigation where a local victim was defrauded.

On February 25, 2025, members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were advised of a fraud where the victim, from Temiskaming Shores, had been the target of online and in person scams. OPP began an in-depth investigation determining an estimated loss of approximately $74000.

On March 11, 2025, Temiskaming OPP with the assistance of the Temiskaming Crime Unit, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Provincial Operational Intelligence Bureau (POIB), police arrested and charged one person.

Sujal SHARMA, 21 years-of-age of Huntsville Ontario, was charged with:

Fraud over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury, on April 8, 2025.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca