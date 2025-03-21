Male Faces Several Charges After A Disturbance At A Residence In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one male party following a disturbance at a residence in Brechin, Ramara Township.

On March 20,2025 at approximately 9:15 p.m. officers from the Orillia Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a disturbance in Brechin with reports that a male party was leaving a residence impaired after assaulting and threatening another individual. Shortly after officers located the vehicle and suspect on Hwy 12 near Muley Point Road. Officers quickly determined the driver was impaired placing him under arrest.

As a result, Warren Todd, 50-year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drug

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Assault

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief Over $5000.00 x 2

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in April 2025. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.