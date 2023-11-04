Rosseau Lake College Timberwolves Take Home Gold In Girl’s Field Hockey Championship

The Rosseau Lake College Timberwolves have been crowned champions of the Canadian Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA).

The D3 girl’s field hockey team – who went undefeated in the regular season – hosted the championship tournament on November 3, and secured their victory in an exciting overtime match final against Trinity College School.

Hundreds of fans lined the field to cheer on the squad. The lively atmosphere included music, entertainment from the school’s mascot, and a campfire roasting s’mores.

To kick-off the tournament, the Timberwolves battled Ridley College in their semi-final match.

A back-and-forth stalemate was eventually ended when the Timberwolves’ Maya (Parry Sound) scored the first goal of the game. Her goal was followed by a hat trick from Rhea (Parry Sound).

Goaltender Rosalie (Wasauksing First Nation) earned a shut-out in the 4-0 win.

The championship game was an action-packed nail-biter with big saves and near misses at both ends of the field. After 60 minutes of game play, the score was tied at nil, forcing the teams into extra time.

Minutes into overtime, the Timberwolves’ Anabelle (Hamburg, Germany) scored, and the team ran out the clock to be crowned champions.

“Every small battle that was won, every backcheck that shut down the opponents was a piece in this victory,” said Jacqueline Priolo, Athletic Director at Rosseau Lake College. “The team includes players from all grades and from around the world. The girls are commended for their grit and incredible play.”

The Timberwolves were led by coaches Ms. Pakozdi and Ms. Hickey.