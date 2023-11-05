The immersive holiday event returns to Canada’s Wonderland Nov. 17 with new dates in January

WinterFest will return to Canada’s Wonderland on Nov. 17 for its fourth season of magical live shows, enchanting, themed areas, festive food and family entertainment.

New this year, the immersive holiday event has been extended with select dates through January 6 and features interactive attractions like Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus, lively musical sing-a-longs, skating on Snow Flake Lake, more than 20 WinterFest rides and so much more.

“WinterFest is an experience guests won’t soon forget and we hope families make it an annual tradition,” said Phil Liggett, general manager. “The park transforms into a winter wonderland full of beautiful lights, festive sights, holiday music, great food and attractions everyone in the family will love.

WinterFest is truly a spectacular event.”

With more than 40 attractions through eight themed areas, WinterFest has something for guests of all ages. Highlights this year include:

• Tinker’s Toy Factory: This indoor show at Canterbury Theatre is a guest favourite, with music, acrobatics and an entertaining story about elf hijinks in Santa’s Workshop. (Nov. 17 – Dec. 31)

• Lazy Bear Lodge: The park’s rustic lodge-style restaurant is open and decked out for the

holidays! Warm yourself at one of the many fire pits and enjoy a festive meal hot off the wood- fired grill such as roast turkey dinner, smoked pork steak or the Impossible Shepherd’s Pie.

Rides: Guests can enjoy 23 rides, including the children’s rides in Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town, and others like Thunder Run, Klockwerks, Psyclone and Sledge Hammer.

• Ice Skating on Snow Flake Lake: Glide down the ice on the shimmering, frozen lake in front of the iconic Wonder Mountain and surrounded by beautifully lit trees and holiday light projections. Advance online reservations required.*

• Nightly tree-lighting ceremony: Don’t miss this song-and-dance spectacular on International Street where we light our two 50-foot-tall Christmas trees decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments. (Nov. 17 – Jan. 6)

• Cool Yule Christmas: This high-energy, fun-filled show covers all your favourite Christmas pop songs. You won’t be able to resist singing along. (Nov. 17 – Jan. 6)

• Jack Frost’s Igloo Village: Guests can rent their own cozy, private igloo for the evening with concierge food and beverage service!*

• A PEANUTSTM Guide to Christmas: Join Charlie Brown and the gang in this enjoyable sing-along celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! (Switches to Storytime with Snoopy after Dec.31)

• And so much more! Including stunning photo ops, our Midway Merriment characters, select family rides, Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus* and photos with St. Nick.

For the full list of shows and attractions, operating hours, tickets and reservations, please visit https://www.canadaswonderland.com/winterfest

Guests can receive unlimited visits to WinterFest this year when they purchase a 2024 Gold Pass, which includes all the benefits of a Season Pass plus unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt and WinterFest in 2024. Learn more about the Gold Pass online.