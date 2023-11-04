Audience Presentation, Performance, Engagement With Actor, Director, Writer, Robin Clipsham

If you’re looking to up-level your presence and skill for author readings, presentations and beyond you won’t want to miss this event by Muskoka Authors Association on Thursday, November 9. Actor, director, writer, and theatre educator, Robin Clipsham has spent most of her life in theatre and she is a master of the art of presentation. Under her guidance, you’ll come away with increased confidence to show up more powerfully and better engage an audience. You’ll also master key skills to better capture and hold the attention of an audience. If you’re tired of getting the jitters when you speak or rendering flat author readings that don’t do your writing justice, then this is the workshop for you! Robin will be doing an interactive presentation to push you out of your comfort zone and get you comfortable in front of a crowd. With years of performance, directing and teaching the craft of performance under her belt, Robin delivers high level workshops that never fail to hit the mark.

Robin’s career includes the creation and development of several new and unique comic characters who have performed across Canada, and the realization of many other contemporary female characters; the foundation and development of a theatre company for young people, designed to foster and promote professional theatre experiences (PRISM Theatre In The Park, and Muskoka StageWorks); teaching theatre performance and production for Nipissing University; building virtual theatre performance experiences for Seniors; and award-winning improvisational theatre coaching and teaching for those 7 – 97 years of age! Winner of four awards for her work, one of Robin’s passions is the development of community through theatre and the arts and participating in the growth and strength that such a community can foster in people of all ages. It takes a village.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or visit MuskokaAuthors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or email David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com