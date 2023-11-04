Annual Shoebox Project Gives The Gift Of Hope, Resilience, And Belonging To Women In Need In Muskoka

The Shoebox Project, local Muskoka chapter, is now collecting gift-filled care packages for women in need.

In its ninth year in Muskoka, the annual Shoebox drive aims to collect and distribute 1,500 shoeboxes throughout the community this Holiday season.

A Shoebox is a personally crafted gift that contains a mix of essential everyday items and small luxuries for women. The objective is to inspire hope, resilience, and belonging, and serve as a reminder for a woman that she remains a valued and respected member of her community.

“With your support, we aim to brighten the holidays for every vulnerable woman in our community,” said Heather Scott, Local Coordinator. “Your generosity boosts their self-confidence, restores their dignity, and reminds them they’re not alone. We’re deeply thankful for your help in making this possible.”

To participate, donors are asked to fill and wrap a standard-sized shoebox with approximately $50 worth of gifts for women. Items may include:

Gift Cards

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, etc)

Cosmetics

Snacks

Accessories (mitts, hat, scarf, etc)

Self-Care Items (colouring book, face mask, etc)

Donors are also asked to include a card or note with a kind greeting for the recipient.

Shoeboxes must be unsealed for inspection (top and bottom wrapped separately) and not have any exterior decorations.

Alternatively, donors may create a Virtual Shoebox online.

Shoeboxes will be delivered to a local women’s shelter or community agency serving vulnerable women in time for the Holidays. All Shoeboxes collected in Muskoka will be distributed to women within the local community.

Shoeboxes will be accepted until December 1, and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Becker Shoes (Bracebridge, Huntsville)

Katalyst Brewing Company

Muskoka Lakes Public Library

Muskoka Natural Food Market

Muskoka Paint and Decorating

Pampered By The Bay

Royal LePage (Bracebridge, Huntsville)

The Shoebox Project is a volunteer-run registered Canadian charity whose mission is to uplift and empower women experiencing, or at-risk-of, homelessness, through in-kind support, education, and community participation.

In 2022, The Shoebox Project delivered over $2.3M worth of gifts to local women impacted by homelessness. Since 2011, The Shoebox Project has provided gifts to more than 285,000 women across Canada, donated $1.9M worth of gift cards and essential products, and annually supported more than 620 shelters and community agencies serving women, girls, and gender-diverse people.